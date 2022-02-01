Anne “Jackie” Dimond 1943 – 2022 DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Anne “Jackie” Dimond, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the 24th of January in Daytona Beach, Fla. Jackie was born in Baltimore, Md., to Virginia Dobbs and Edward Gibney. Jackie was a kind and caring person who always wanted to help others. At a young age, Jackie followed in her mother’s footsteps and became a nurse, then continued to help people in different ways throughout the rest of her life. She worked for the US Government at the Pentagon and went on to work for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. When Jackie moved to Brunswick, Maine, she began a fulfilling career working for the U.S. Navy, in the Department of Management and Supply and then for the U.S. Navy Housing and Relocation Assistance Department. She was an amazing lady who had a big heart. At a celebration of her life in Florida, Jackie was described as a “She-ro”…and that perfectly described how her family and friends feel about her. Jackie filled the world with loving actions, such as caring for her mother who had Alzheimer’s disease, volunteering with hospice, encouraging troubled teenagers through an outreach program, and being the heart of her family through her constant loving presence and wonderful celebrations. Nothing brought Jackie more joy than spending time with her family, and hosting countless large family gatherings. She was a fabulous cook, baker, and the best listener you could ever ask for. Jackie loved riding her horses, the ocean, walking on the beach, swimming, and dancing. She loved her dogs Frankie and Bugsy, with whom she shared a special connection. When she was 21 she met Robert Luna at a USO dance, married and had three children, Gini, Christina (Chricky), and Henry. Unfortunately, her daughter Chricky passed away at the age of 15. Jackie and Robert divorced. Several years later, Jackie met Doug Dimond. They wed in 1986, and combined their families. Jackie is survived by her husband Doug; her children, Gini Luna Sardinha and Ed Sardinha, Henry Luna and his partner Paco Borrallo, Jennifer Dimond, Beth Dimond Comeau and Chris Comeau; her grandchildren, Tim Sardinha, David Sardinha, Alexandra Sardinha Weiss and Aaron Weiss, Jonathan and Sarah Sardinha, Brian and Michelle Sardinha; and her great-grandson Owen Sardinha. She is also survived by her brother and his wife Tim and Kathy Gibney, her sister Connie Quinn, and her brother-in-law Wayne Dimond; and several nieces and nephews. She left behind many friends and colleagues who will miss her. A celebration of Jackie’s life will be held in Maine later this spring. Details to be determined.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous