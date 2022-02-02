Chrystal N. Bishop 1932 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – With much sadness, Chrystal N. Bishop, 89, has left our side. Chrystal will join her husband, Sonny (Frank). Chrystal will now be reunited with her sisters, Janet Shaw and Donna Ewing. Chrystal will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Chrystal will be missed by her children Sylvia (Jim) Matthews of Rochester Hills, Mich., Randy (Debbra) Bishop of The Villages, Fla., and Beverly (Don) Fisher of Henderson, Nev.; she was an adored grandmother of Danielle (Whitney) Bishop of Maine, Lauralee Bishop of Maine, Brad (Nicole) Bishop of Utah, Randilee (Ben) Bishop of Maine, Krystal Bergman of Michigan, Stephanie (Mike) Jordan of Michigan, Kym (Chris) Brown of Nevada,·JaCee (Greg) Simms of Nevada. Chrystal will be sadly missed by her great-grandchildren, Brady, Maya, Violet Bergman of Michigan, Cameron, Kallie Jordan of Michigan, Cala, Harper Bishop of Utah, Hadley Lafountain of Maine, Sarni Thaxton of Nevada, Jayden Bailey of Nevada, MacKenzie Thaxton of Nevada; aunt to to Jeff Shaw, Heidi (Warren) Alpern, Patty (Mike) Bowen, and Pam (Rodney) Fischer. She has spent many years as a member of the First Baptist Church of Brunswick. Chrystal grew up in a potato-farming family in beautiful Aroostook County, daughter of Henry and Mae Miller. Once she married, she ventured off with Sonny traveling to various states with his work. Then they settled down in Brunswick. She has lived a wonderful life. She always enjoyed getting together with her friends and having lunch or dinner. She will be greatly missed by all who had contact with her. You are not with us now but your memories will always be with us. Your lessons will always guide us and your smile will always be remembered. You are going to be missed forever. May you now find peace. A graveside service will be announced in the Spring in Estes Park Cemetery, in Easton where she will rest next to her loving husband. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

