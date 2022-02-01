Eloise B. Kay 1935 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Eloise B. Kay, 86, of Topsham passed away Jan. 14, 2022 after a recent illness. She was born on April 10, 1935 to Betty and Frederick Berry in Brunswick. Eloise graduated from Brunswick High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Travis “Jack” Kay of Manchester, Ohio on Nov. 15, 1957. She worked at Pratt and Whitney for many years. During her retirement she spent her time traveling around the United States. Eloise was predeceased by her husband Travis, sister Alta and brothers Frederick and Arthur. She is survived by her brother-in-law Peter Marriner, nephews Michael, Mark and Marty Marriner, Mark St. Pierre, niece Sue Pruell and all of their children and grandchildren. Eloise will be laid to rest with her husband.

