Eric J. White 1954 – 2022 WOONSOCKET, R.I. – A “Down East” guy living in the Ocean State, a firefighter with the hands of a teddy bear, a man who could lift 1000 pounds and a gentle soul who lived for others, all these and more can only scratch the surface to describe Eric White. Eric J. White, 67, of Woonsocket, R.I. died Sunday Jan. 16, 2022. He was the loving husband of Lenore M. Rheaume. Eric and Lenore have been together for the past 30 years. Born on July 27, 1954 and raised in Brunswick, Eric was a son of the late Warren and Eunice (Perry) White. He was a great-grandson of Commodore Perry from the early days of American history. Eric was a graduate of Brunswick High School class of 1973 where he was a star football player as a forward receiver. Eric received an associate’s degree from Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute of South Portland in Applied Sciences and Fire Safety. He also received an associate’s degree in Travel and Tourism from Portland. He was a first responder emergency medical technician and certified in CPR. After high school Eric served his country as a United States Army Ranger and was awarded the Bronze Star. Eric was proud of his service but he tended to be reserved about his exploits. Eric’s career as a firefighter was with the Brunswick Naval Air Station Fire Dept. He was later posted to Greece at the American military bases there as a firefighter in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Ever the humble hero Eric was credited with saving many lives during his career. In the 1980s he was a catalog model for L.L.Bean of Maine, Sears Roebuck and J.C. Penny. The sport of bodybuilding was a large part of Eric’ life and he was a lifelong dedicated bodybuilding enthusiast. Eric was an award-winning bodybuilder. He received the “Mr. Maine” and “Mr. Northeast” bodybuilding regional and national awards along with numerous other awards. Eric held the world record for the deadlift at 911 pounds. Eric was a also a boxer in his younger days and studied and practiced Tae Kwan Do. Eric has made his home in Woonsocket, R.I. since 2003. He worked locally at Home Depot in Smithfield and later at Wal-Mart stores in North Smithfield. In his younger years in Maine, Eric ran a business appropriately called “It’s a Grave Experience” functioning as a gravedigger and caretaker for a number of cemeteries in his native Brunswick area. Eric also ran a Hallmark store with Lenore in Skowhegan. As an adult Eric was received into the Catholic Church. He was a longtime volunteer for Precious Blood Parish and in recent years he was active with the transformation of Precious Blood Rectory to its future uses. Although he did not speak much French, Eric was a supportive presence at meetings and functions for the Club Richelieu and Club Aram Pothier. Eric will be remembered for his cheerful and easy going outlook on life. He never met a stranger. The old time folksy wisdom of “Down East Maine” was not lost on Eric. He knew just what to say, when to say it, and when to let well enough alone. Eric gave of himself unselfishly whatever the circumstances were. He would drop whatever he was doing and lend a hand to anyone in need. Eric truly helped make the world a better place and those who were fortunate to know him will be forever blessed by his friendship. In addition to his beloved wife Lenore, Eric is survived by his brothers Philip and Richard White and his sister, Gail Bernier and her husband George; and his nephew Anthony, all of Maine. He was the brother of the late James White. Eric is also survived by Lenore’s family whom he considered his own. His mother-in-law, Trudy Lamoureux of Woonsocket, R.I.; and sister-in-law Yvette Lazdowski and her husband Edward, niece Emily and nephews Edward and Evan Lazdowski of New Hampshire. He was the son-in-law of the late Pete Rheaume and Dr. Gerald Lamoureux, MD. His funeral was held Thursday Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, R.I. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket, R.I. Military honors followed after the Mass. Burial was private. Visiting hours were Wednesday Jan. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. http://www.menardfuneralhome.com

