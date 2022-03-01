Norman “Norm” Lupton Palmer 1944 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Norman “Norm” Lupton Palmer passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at Avita of Brunswick. He was born on August 15, 1944, the son of Sidney Christian and Beatrice Rachael (Norman) Palmer. Norm graduated from Brewster Academy and University of New Hampshire. He was employed by BIW for 21 years in their Finance Department, before transitioning and retiring from TSI, Technology Systems Inc. He was a member of Acacia Lodge #121, Past Master of Ancient York Lodge #155, and a 32 degree Mason in the Scottish Rite Valley of Androscoggin and Valley of Portland. He was a member of the Lisbon Fish and Game and a Certified Range Safety Officer. He loved skiing and was certified as a Professional Ski Instructor of America. He loved skiing with his children and helping at the Lost Valley adaptive ski program. He also attended the Lisbon United Methodist Church. Norm was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was happily married for 53 years to his beloved wife, Martha, whom he loved, cherished and cared for every day of their life together. He taught all his children to love life and enjoy camping, fishing, hunting, canoeing and exploring adventures in the wilderness of the Maine woods. Norm and his great friend, Roland Morgan, provided both families with numerous stories of hysterical adventures and amazing escapes that will keep many future generations laughing and in wonder at their escapades. Norm is survived by his wife Martha (French) Palmer; his sons Army Colonel Matthew Palmer and his wife Kathleen, Tyler Palmer and his husband Roger (Mourao) Palmer, his daughter Kiersten (Palmer) Foster and her husband Peter; his sister Deborah (Palmer) Redfearn and her husband Richard; his cherished grandchildren Alexander Palmer, Emily (Palmer) Hall and her husband Jackson, and Lizzy Palmer, and Elliott and Simon Foster; and one beloved great-grandson Sawyer Hall. Alzheimer’s disease took its toll but never his gracious, loving and humorous nature. Norm always greeted his family with that fabulous, now memorable, smile or a signature sassy smirk. Thank you to the staff at Bath Brunswick Area Respite Care for enriching his life, to everyone at Avita for their wonderful care and to Beacon Hospice for his peaceful passing. A memorial service is planned for June 11 at the Lisbon United Methodist Church. Anyone who may wish to make a donation, please make one to your own favorite charity. Share Norm’s love of life widely

