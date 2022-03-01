Mary E. Nilsson 1953 – 2022 BATH – It is with great sorrow and much love that the family of Mary E. Nilsson announce her peaceful passing at her home in Bath on Feb. 17, 2022, at the age of 68. Mary’s pride and joy could be found in the large family she created. She was a beloved mother of two children, Lisa Fraser and Jay Nilsson; the sweet grandmother “Nannie” “Grandma” to nine grandchildren; and the “heart of gold” great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren. Mary could be found at family gatherings playing with the children with a smile on her face, sweet demeanor, and sometimes a sassy attitude. Mary will be remembered for her love of the natural world; she was an avid flower gardener and bird enthusiast. She loved to stop on the roadside with her sisters to pick wildflowers, visit garden centers with her granddaughters, and keeping her bird feeders filled (with the help of her wonderful son-in-law) so they would visit often, especially the hummingbirds. Mary had a knack for adventure whether it was antiquing trips, traveling, going on cruises, or taking rides in the Jeep with the top down, even when it was cold. Some of Mary’s hobbies included quilting, collecting orchids, various types of art, and searching for the perfect cup of coffee. Mary will be missed by her brother, Thomas Coward, three sisters, Dianna Bogart, Patricia Tucker, Brenda Paige, and her sister in heaven, Donna Gowell. She will also be dearly missed by her beloved friend of 40 years, Randi Andresen. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The families only wish at this time is for everyone to remember to stop and smell the flowers, listen to a bird’s song, and appreciate the simple beauties in life just as Mary always did.

