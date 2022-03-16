Harriett “Terry” E. Dauphin 1933 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Harriett “Terry” E. Dauphin, 88, of Brunswick peacefully passed away on Friday Feb. 25, 2022. She was born in Brunswick on April 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Herbert and Annetta Wilson. She grew up in Brunswick and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, married Richard Towle in 1951 and was widowed in 1965. After high school, Terry worked at the Brunswick elementary and middle schools as the food service manager until she retired. She also worked side jobs catering at Bowdoin College and at the Elks Lodge in Brunswick. She will always be remembered for her love of doing crafts and her flower gardens around her pool and house. Terry was the cornerstone of her immediate and extended family. She hosted family reunions and holiday celebrations, graciously welcoming friends, and family to enjoy traditions year after year. She is survived by her three loving children, Richard Towle and wife Margaret Mills of Denmark and his son Richard Jr.; Barry and wife Geralynn Towle and their three sons, Matthew, Dylan, and Jacob of Brunswick; Karen and husband Scott Paraskevakos and son Khristopher of Bowdoin; and four great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Gianna Rojas, Yvette Rego, and Ross Dauphin. She also leaves behind her sister, Anne Cunningham and her children Sherri, and Eddie of Brunswick. She was predeceased by her first husband, Richard Towle, second husband, Richard Dauphin; brothers and sisters Helene Mancini, Hubert Wilson, Arlene Smith, Arnold “Sonny” Wilson, Audrey “Happy” Bruce; and grandson, Richard Paraskevakos. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

