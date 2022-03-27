WATERVILLE — The 25th Maine International Film Festival this summer is expected to offer 10 days of movie premieres, made-in-Maine features, classic revivals and short films from around the world.

The festival, known as MIFF and scheduled to run from July 8 to 17, typically attracts thousands of film enthusiasts to Waterville and Skowhegan. It is to be held this year at the Waterville Opera House, Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville and Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre, as well as online.

Festival passes and packages can now be ordered through the festival’s website — MIFF.org.

Along with being MIFF’s 25th anniversary, this year is also to be the last in which films will be shown at Railroad Square Cinema before the Maine Film Center moves to the new Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville, according to information provided by the Maine Film Center.

“We couldn’t be prouder to return to a full-scale festival for our 25th anniversary,” Mike Perreault, executive director of the Maine Film Center, said in a statement released to the news media. “This celebration of film brings art and storytelling to Maine that might otherwise not be enjoyed by audiences here. And our new Tourmaline Prize will provide additional support to independent filmmakers by celebrating the best made-in-Maine films.”

The festival lineup and individual ticket sales are expected to be available in mid-June. MIFF is accepting film submissions through April 22 through FilmFreeway.com/MIFF.

Presenting sponsors for MIFF are Waterville Creates, the Lawry Family Foundation and Colby College in Waterville. The festival’s branding, honoring the location and legacy of Railroad Square Cinema, was produced by All Over It. The Maine Film Center is a division of Waterville Creates.

Meanwhile, The 44th annual Maine Student Film + Video Festival for students in kindergarten through grade 12 is accepting submissions until June 15. All Maine students are eligible to enter at no cost. Films will be judged by category — narrative, documentary and creative (animated, experimental, etc.) — and by age group — grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Work should be submitted to MaineStudentFilm.org/Festival.

A free-to-attend screening and awards ceremony is planned for July 16 at Railroad Square Cinema during MIFF. The grand prize for best film is a $500 award sponsored by Maine Public.

“Young filmmakers produce some of the most inspired, genuine work we’ve seen,” Julia Dunlavey, assistant executive director of the Maine Film Center, said in a release about the event. “Students who participate in the festival have gone on to become professional filmmakers with their work screened at the Maine International Film Festival.”

