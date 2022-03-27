The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 continues to be less than 100, a positive sign the virus has slowed.

On Sunday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 92 people were hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 17 were in intensive care and four on ventilators.

That’s a large decrease from when there were more than 400 hospitalized with the virus each day in January. For instance on Jan. 17, 406 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, 109 in intensive care and 55 on ventilators.

The state typically does not report new cases and additional deaths on Sunday and Monday. On Saturday statistics show there were two additional deaths and 178 new cases, bringing Maine’s death toll to 2,195. Since the pandemic began, the state has logged 234,839 COVID-19 cases.

Nearly all of the state is now considered at low risk for COVID-19, according to a federal analysis. The U.S. CDC has said it is not recommending universal indoor mask-wearing for most of Maine. The exception is Aroostook County, which still has a high risk of virus transmission.

Statewide, 73.96 percent of Maine’s 1.34 million population has been fully vaccinated, or 994,134 people. The number of Mainers with booster shots is 591,527, the Maine CDC reported on Saturday. Cumberland County, the state’s most populated county, has a fully vaccinated rate of 84.62.

Meanwhile the federal government is poised to approve a second coronavirus booster for those over 50, according to published reports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: