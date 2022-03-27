FALMOUTH – After a prolonged illness, Robert S. Cheney Jr. passed away March 17, 2022 at his home.

Bob grew up steps from Casco Bay in a closely knit neighborhood of mostly young boys, who had boats before they had bicycles. He was happiest on the water and was blessed to be able to return to Falmouth to live and raise a family.

A 1978 Phi Gamma Delta graduate of the University of Maine in Math and Computer Science, Bob was on the ground floor of the software revolution in manufacturing and office communications from the 1980s forward.

Very early in his career, he developed software for Burroughs’ Corp. including a first of its kind manufacturing software which tracked raw materials from intake to finished product for Napier in Connecticut. He worked remotely across the U.S. on similar industrial and banking projects before joining Wang Labs. For several years Bob wrote software and provided support for new office systems sold by Wang throughout New England. Traveling to Germany, Bob was educated early on in SAP technology. In 1993 he moved to Cole Haan Shoe of Yarmouth, retiring in 2006 as Director of IT. During the period, Cole Haan was purchased by Nike. Bob’s innovative SAP applications for Cole Haan were used by Nike in numerous corporate IT upgrades. Bob toured extensively for pleasure and business during his life and was invariably the first in a group of travelers to figure out navigation in a foreign environment. His curiosity was limitless.

He was known by his friends as “Moose”, because of his imposing stature and physical prowess. An intellectual jock, Bob consumed at least three books per week. He could repair virtually anything from computer ‘mother boards’ to car engines and boat motors. One of his final projects was a meticulous tear down and rebuild of a 1994 Porsche 928 engine, which had lost a timing belt. Ever active, at the time of his death he was working on a 1954 BMW 504.

The outpouring of hand drawn sympathy cards by little neighborhood children is a good indication of the warm feelings Bob engendered in everyone who was privileged to know him. Many afternoons, “Mr. Bob”, as the kids called him, could be found listening to them prattle as he worked outside. He was a kind man who was generous with his time. Busy all through retirement, he helped innumerable people with technical or mechanical projects. For many years, Bob remained close to a group of fraternity brothers with whom he played cards. His dearest friends from childhood, Erik and John, were like his brothers. He instilled in his own children, the import of nurturing close relationships. Falmouth’s Engine One Fire House benefitted from Bob’s volunteering efforts for over 30 years. He was an active member of the Falmouth Lion’s Club.

Bob is survived by his wife, Betsy; children William and Sydney; his parents Marlene and Rob; and brothers Rick and Tim. There are numerous extended family members.

Bob’s ashes will be scattered on the waters of Casco Bay, a place which gave him so much joy. His family will hold a private gathering of remembrance later this summer.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

Please send remembrances, donations to the Falmouth Lions Club, and/or Falmouth Memorial Library.

Guest Book