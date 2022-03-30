With the decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control to authorize a second booster of COVID-19 vaccines for those at higher risk, Mid Coast-Parkview Health is reopening its vaccination clinic at 81 Medical Center Drive beginning Thursday, March 31.

According to a news release from Mid Coast-Parkview, federal regulators have said that a second booster dose of the vaccines may be given to those 50 and older and to younger individuals with compromised immune systems. The recommendation applies to those who had their first booster dose four or more months ago.

Related FDA authorizes another booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people 50 and older

Mid Coast-Parkview Health had recently moved its vaccination efforts to its walk-in clinic, but with higher demand expected following approval of a second booster, it decided to reopen its stand-alone vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 2-6 p.m., and vaccinations will be by appointment only. Individuals can sign up for an appointment at vaccine.mainehealth.org or by calling 877-780-7545.

In addition to second boosters, the clinic will offer first boosters to those who have not had one and received their initial vaccination series five or more months ago. It will also offer shots for the initial series of vaccinations for those who were previously unvaccinated.

“Vaccination remains our best defense against COVID-19,” said Dr. Christopher Bowe, chief medical officer of Mid Coast-Parkview Health. “While it may seem that COVID has receded some, it remains a threat, and keeping up with the recommended vaccination schedule goes a long way toward reducing the chances of hospitalization and death from this virus.”

Related Headlines Maine reports 291 new cases of COVID-19 as more vaccine boosters are approved

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: