Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale five retail properties and two parking lots in Freeport Village, a world-famous destination for brand-name outlet shops, local boutiques, and the L.L. Bean flagship store. The village also offers local cuisine, craft breweries and overnight accommodations.

These are VC-1 Zone properties, which can be utilized or developed as retailers, gyms, offices, public or private schools, multiunit residential, restaurants, day care center facilities, and parking lots or structures, all with site approval.

Retail units at 42 Main St. and 6 Mill St. are also available for lease. On Main St., two units are available (3,586± and 7,266± SF) and would join Loft as co-tenants. On Mill St., find a two-floor, 5,030± SF unit.

PROPERTIES

• 24 Bow Street: 10,000 SF building, current lease held by Orvis

• 76 Main Street: 14,889 SF building, current leases held by Ralph Lauren and Fjallraven

• 42 Main Street: 18,967 SF building, two vacant suites, with two current leases held by Estee Lauder and Loft

• 6 Mill Street: 5,030 SF building, one vacant suite and one lease held by Maidenform

• 45 Depot Street: 1,440 SF single family home, must be sold with 0 Depot St. parking lot

PARKING LOTS

• 0 Depot Street: 0.89 AC

• 32 West Street: 0.58 AC

Portfolio Price: $10 million

The Freeport Village portfolio is listed by Mark Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Mark at 207-773-6000; 207-233-6000 or [email protected] for more information or visit malonecb.com.

Visit malonecb.com to learn more about Maine commercial properties for sale or lease.

