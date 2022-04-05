SALES

Industrial

109 Pleasant Hill LLC bought a 920± SF industrial building at 109 Pleasant Hill Road, Scarborough from Russell P. Legare II. Andrew Ingalls and Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Strada Postale LLC bought two commercial buildings totaling 19,552± SF at 655 Post Road, Wells from O’Neil Realty, LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM, Jennifer Small and Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Labonte Business Realty, LLC bought 8,150 SF at 84E Warren Avenue in Westbrook ME from Labonte Business Realty, LLC. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR of The Dunham Group; Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR

Land

Andorra Ventures, LLC bought 7.3 AC improved by a 64,380 SF industrial building at 248 Northport Avenue, Belfast, ME from 248 Northport, LLC. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

James Soley bought 0.237± AC at 233 Warren Avenue, Portland from Dwight Baker. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial; Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Next Gen Holdings LLC bought 2.39± AC at 15 Sanford Road, Alfred from Twin Palms LLC. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Caramihalis, Better Homes & Gardens/Masiello Group.

A.R. Building Company purchased 29.12± AC at 0 Mt. Auburn Avenue in Auburn from Just Because, LLC. Craig Young, CCIM, The Boulos Company.

HOPCO, Inc. bought 62 AC at 321 Lincoln Street in Saco from Lucia Deering Kimball Trust. Sylas Hatch, TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group

Mixed-use

Pleasant River Partners LLC bought a religious campus at 72 Pleasant Street, Waterville from Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Ragged Edge, LLC purchased 28 E Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach ME from Richard & Eileen Payette. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Charlene Weinstein, Charlene’s Coastal Properties

Office

MSP Professionals 650 Brighton LLC bought a 13,112± SF office building at 650 Brighton Ave, Portland from 650 Alpha LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Jacob Waterman bought 312 Water Street, Gardiner ME, a 1,534 SF office building from Black Diamond Consultants. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

VHM Group, Inc. leased 1,750 SF of office space at 106 Lafayette Street, Suite 3F, Yarmouth, ME from SEKA Properties LLC. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors.

Olympia Milk Street, LLC purchased a 28,139± SF office building at 5 Milk Street in Portland, ME, from 5 Milk Street, LLC. Greg Boulos and Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company.

Greater Portland Health purchased a 7,197± SF medical building at 295 Park Avenue in Portland, ME, from Firehouse Five, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company and Katie Allen and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

MSEA Building Association purchased an 8,620 SF professional office condo at 5 Community Drive in Augusta from Kennebec Savings Bank. Dennis Wheelock of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour and Hoa Hoang and Heidi Witham of Hoang Realty.

Maine Optometry bought 5,000 DF at 242 Bath Road, Brunswick from Androscoggin Bank. Sam LeGeyt, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Retail

172 Pleasant Street, LLC bought 8,000 SF of retail space at 752 Riverside Street, Portland, ME. Mackenzie Simpson of Porta & Co and Robert Whisenant of RE/Max.

T.A.S.K. Holdings LLC bought an 891± SF restaurant building at 9 Veranda Street, Portland from Ernest Poulos and Diana Sanders. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Muscle City Investment, LLC bought a 2,180± SF retail building at 38 West Bethel Road, Bethel from C.N. Brown. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Derek Miller and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Residential

Quercus Alba LLC/Quercus Rubra LLC bought a residential conversion portfolio at Western Promenade, Portland from Maine Medical Center. Joe Malone, CCIM, Jennifer Small and Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Alessandra Malone of Waypoint Brokers Collective.

JCWN, LLC bought a 3 unit multifamily at 32 Wilson Street, Portland, ME from 32 Wilson, LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors and Chuck Day of Porta and Co.

Murcu & Hamit Hamutcu bought a 2,928 SF multifamily at 100 Federal Street in Portland, ME from M&D Federal LLC. Laurie Marcello, Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group; Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

LEASES

Industrial

Otis Elevator Company leased 5,478 SF at 35 Bradley Drive, Westbrook, ME. Michael Gambino of Cushman & Wakefield; Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Dynamics 2K leased 30,533 SF of industrial space at 777 Main Street, Suite from F-Pak ME LLC. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors.

Home Express Delivery Service, LLC leased 39,900± SF of industrial space at 290 Presumpscot Street in Portland, ME, from Factors Financial FRC, Inc. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Daniel Greenstein of The Boulos Company.

Atlantic Plywood Corporation leased 34,843± SF of industrial space at 54 Milliken Street in Portland, ME, from Plymouth 56 Milliken, LLC. Mike Cobb and Mathew Stauber of Colliers International; Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Pristine Cleaning, Co. leased two industrial units (3,957± SF combined) at 100 Innovation Way in Scarborough, ME, from Oyster Development, LLC. Claire Richardson and John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Phoenix Firestop Contracting leased 2,250 SF at 59 Sanford Drive, Unit 1 in Gorham, ME from Hampstead Associates. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR The Dunham Group.

Banner Doors Corp. leased 12,600 SF at 675 Main Street in Lewiston, ME from 675 Main Street, LLC. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Dustin Boutin, Magnusson Balfour.

Winkelman Architecture leased 2,400 SF at 400 Commercial Street in Portland, ME from 400 Commercial LLC. Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Office

Portland Investment Advisors renewed their 770± SF office lease at 1 Union St, Portland from 237 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Sturbridge Yankee Workshop leased 6,709± SF of office space at Dana Warp Mill, 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook from Chinburg Properties. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Better Health DPC PLLC leased 578± SF of office space at Dana Warp Mill, 90 Bridge Street, Westbrook from Chinburg Properties. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Prestige Enterprises, LLC leased 4,040± SF of office space at 202 Gannett Drive, South Portland from Jordan Family Holdings, Inc. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Judy Metcalf Law leased 1,921 SF of office space at 76 Union Street in Brunswick from 3A Properties, LLC. Kirk Butterfield and Craig Church of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Everest Recovery Centers – Maine LLC leased 5,161 SF of office space at 16 Association Dr in Manchester from Maine Medical Education Foundation. Dennis Wheelock and Craig Church of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

USA Teleservices, LLC has leased 8,800 SF of office space at 56 Northport in Portland, ME from Northport Upham, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

TTI Sports International has leased 1,200 SF of office space at 241 US Route 1 in Falmouth, ME from The Tate Ficker Agency, LLC. Jennifer Davies & Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

The Neilsen Law Group leased 560 SF of office space at 176 Main Street, Suite #3, Saco, ME. Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Trisha Deye Insurance, Inc. leased a 1,464 SF of office space at 5-7 Webhannet Pl, Ste 4, Kennebunk, ME from KDFC, LLC. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

The Wanderlust Company and Running Tide leased 1,827 SF of office space at 30 Danforth Street, Suite 214 in Portland. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Peter Gwilym and Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.

The Wanderlust Company and Running Tide leased 8,569 SF of Office space at 30 Danforth Street, Portland, ME. Pete Gwilym and Vince Ciampi of Porta & Co.

The City of Auburn leased 3,328 SF of office space at 95 Main Street in Auburn, ME from Robco Properties, LLC. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce leased 3,357± SF of office space at 93 Exchange Street in Portland, ME, from Top of Exchange, LLC. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

QC Kinetix leased 2,882± SF of office/medical space at 75 John Roberts Road (Eastern Mall Office Park) in South Portland, ME, from Roberts Road Associates. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company and Michael Imbrogno of Mohr Partners; Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

True Life Media, LLC leased 2,100± SF of office space at 190 Riverside Street in Portland, ME, from Bounty Development, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

Omnic Data, Inc. leased 1,888± SF of office space at 16 Station Avenue in Brunswick, ME, from JHR Development of Maine, LLC. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

OneLove Homecare, LLC leased 1,700± SF of office space at 650 Main Street in South Portland, ME, from Income Property Management. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Deanna Lynn Insurance Agency leased 1,582± SF of office space at 155 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, ME, from The Hartley Block, LP. Noah Stebbins and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Sea Change Yoga leased 1,050± SF of office space at 175 Lancaster Street (the Bayside Center) in Portland, ME, from Bayside I, II, III, and IV, LLC. Nate Stevens and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Starbird Piano Gallery leased 7,200± SF of retail space at 525 Forest Avenue in Portland, ME, from Income Property Management. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Conant Conditioning, LLC leased 3,072± SF of retail space at 50-72 Main Street in Kennebunk, ME, from Park Square Property, LLC. Roxane Cole of Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Realty ONE Group – Compass leased office space at 11 Violette Way in Manchester, ME, from Mulligans Rentals, LLC. Steven Bracket of Realty ONE Group – Compass; Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

HistoryIT leased 8,200± SF of office space at 202 Gannett Drive in South Portland, ME, from Jordan Family Holdings. Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty renewed their lease of 7,600± SF of office space at Two City Center in Portland, ME, from Two City Center, LLC. Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company.

WBRC Architects-Engineers leased 6,253± SF of office space at 701 Forest Avenue in Portland, ME, from CAM Cony, LLC. Justin Lamontagne of The Dunham Group; John Finegan of The Boulos Company.

Simply Homes, Inc. subleased 5,373± SF of office space at 16 Middle Street in Portland, ME, from sub-landlord Tilson Technology Management. Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company; Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Pearce & Dow leased 2,850 DF at 2 Monument Square, Portland ME from 800 Northern Corp. Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. leased 5,700 SF at 207 Larrabee Road in Westbrook, ME from Hanover Realty. Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.; Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

I’m Your Neighbor Books leased 1,000 SF at 84 Cove Street in Portland, ME from Sleepy Hollow Development, Inc. John Robinson of RE/Max; Chris Craig, The Dunham Group.

WBRC, Inc. leased 6,253 SF at 701 Forest Avenue in Portland, ME from CAM CONY, LLC. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; John Finegan, The Boulos Company

Overwatch Laboratories, LLC leased 2,133 SF at 1250 Forest Avenue in Portland, ME from PMR Realty, LLC. Sam LeGeyt The Dunham Group; John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Veteran Evaluations of New England leased 2,580 SF at 1 Cumberland Place in Bangor, ME from MRM Bangor, LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; TC Haffenreffer, Sylas Hatch, The Dunham Group.

Retail

Genova & Co leased 2,070± SF of retail space at 29 Centre Street, Bath from Centre Street Properties, LLC. Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Mandy Reynolds of Keller Williams Realty.

Evangeline Linens LLC renewed their 1,150± SF retail lease at 332 Fore Street, Portland from Port City Apartments Inc. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Phyrexian Life Games, LLC leased 1,800± SF of retail space at 400 Expedition Dr, Scarborough from New England Expedition-Scarborough LLC. Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Alexandru Pileci of KW Commercial.

Denise Froehlich leased 978± SF of retail space at 22 Hancock Street, Portland from Dunnijam, LLC. Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

F45 Franchisee (HIIT FIT ME, LLC) leased 3,463 SF of retail space at Westbrook Crossing – 11-51 Main Street, Suite 2, Westbrook, ME. Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.; Nick Margitza of WS Development.

Strength in ME, LLC leased 1,868 SF of retail space at 132 Marginal Way, Suite #2, Portland, ME. Mandy Reynolds of Keller Williams; Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Mullen’s Driving School has leased 872 SF of retail space at 126 Main Street, Topsham ME from Zenith Investment Group. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

Whittemore Realty Group leased 1,000 SF of retail space at 72 Main Street, Livermore Falls, ME from 3 Labs LLC. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

Workout Fitness has leased 1,400 SF of retail space at 200 Gorham Road in South Portland, ME from CPSP, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Nextar NE Inc. dba Metro by T-Mobile leased 1,500 SF of retail space at 60 Western Ave, Augusta, Unit 3, Augusta, ME from Augusta Plaza Associates, LLC. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Briar & Bone leased 1,200± SF of retail space at 285-289 Main Street in Biddeford, ME, from 289 Main Street, LLC. LA: Thomas Gadbois of F.O. Bailey Real Estate; TA: Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

