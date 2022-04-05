STANDISH – Sylvia Katherine Bouchey, 82, of Standish passed away peacefully in the late-night hours of March 30, 2022 after a day of being surrounded by loved ones at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. She was born in South Limington on July 26, 1939, a daughter of the late Philip and Katherine (Chick) Pulsifer.

Sylvia graduated from Limington Academy in 1957. She was the co-salutarian of her class. A distinction she shared with her late mother Katherine. She was a cheerleader and played basketball in school. She spent many years working at C.E. Bouchey & Sons Trucking in Standish in the office. She worked there full time up until age 78.

Sylvia loved to watch her grandkids and great- grandkids play sports. She was a faithful New England Patriots and Tom Brady fan. Sylvia’s grandkids and their children lit up her world. She was so proud of her children, their accomplishments and the beautiful families they raised. She would often share stories of growing up with everyone. She had so many special memories of her parents and siblings. Sylvia always remained close with her nieces and nephews and adored getting together with them. She touched everyone’s life in a special way. She was selfless, loving and always had a quick wit and contagious sense of humor.

She and her cousin Raymond had a special bond especially in the last few years. They knew they were the last of the Pulsifer’s and would often reminisce about their lives. Ray passed away just two months prior to Sylvia. As her health began to decline and she was confined to her home she began to develop a special bond with Scout, a 10 year old shih-tzu that belonged to her granddaughters family. He was a calm and gentle soul just like Sylvia. Scout brought her so much comfort through her final months. Scout passed away just one week prior to Sylvia.

Sylvia was a devoted Christian. She lost a son in 1990 to a tragic accident and found peace in her faith. She was a member of Living Waters Christian Church. She looked forward to her nephew, Pastor Gary’s Sunday services. She made many wonderful friends within the church. Sylvia loved to go for car rides, gather with family, country music and ice cream!

Her family owned an ice cream shop and she always loved spending the summers visiting the shop and seeing her grandkids and great-grandkids that worked there while enjoying her beloved ice cream. She was known for being their first customer of the day and many times the last of the night. She always looked forward to her lunch dates with her daughter Kathy. They were frequents of Standish Subway. They shared many laughs and often referred to themselves as Thelma and Louise. Sylvia was humbled the day her grandson told her his wife was expecting a daughter they were going to name Sylvie Catherine. She was very proud of her in-law apartment where she spent her final years being surrounded by love from her son and daughter in law and their families.

Sylvia was predeceased by a son, Carroll Bouchey in 1990; and all of her siblings, Francis Mee, Marjorie Lear, Beverly Braley, Ruth Jones, and Philip “Ozzy” Pulsifer.

﻿She is survived by the father of her children Robert Bouchey of Limington; her children, Alan Bouchey and wife Janine of Standish, Kathy Bouchey and partner Bob Fradette of Limington, Kenneth Bouchey and wife Joyce of Cornish, Cheryl Bouchey and her partner Eric Gaddy of Limington; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Sedgewood Commons and Compassus Hospice for the exceptional care and compassion they provided for our mother and our family.

﻿Visitation will be held on Saturday April 9 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at the church. A reception at the church will follow.

﻿Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book