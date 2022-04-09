I sympathize with Stuart Tisdale’s letter in Friday’s Press Herald (“Atrocities in Bucha clarify need for U.S. to send in troops against Russia,” April 8), but I cannot endorse it.

What Mr. Tisdale seems to have failed to grasp is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is as crazy as a backhouse rat. If the U.S. were to send armed troops into Ukraine, Putin would likely consider it an attack on Russia itself and probably launch his nukes.

Personally, I live far too close to what is likely a secondary if not a primary target for a nuclear weapon from Russia, and even if I’m not at ground zero, I would abhor seeing us in World War III, which would likely destroy the world as we know it.

Bill Holly Kittery Point

