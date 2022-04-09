I sympathize with Stuart Tisdale’s letter in Friday’s Press Herald (“Atrocities in Bucha clarify need for U.S. to send in troops against Russia,” April 8), but I cannot endorse it.
What Mr. Tisdale seems to have failed to grasp is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is as crazy as a backhouse rat. If the U.S. were to send armed troops into Ukraine, Putin would likely consider it an attack on Russia itself and probably launch his nukes.
Personally, I live far too close to what is likely a secondary if not a primary target for a nuclear weapon from Russia, and even if I’m not at ground zero, I would abhor seeing us in World War III, which would likely destroy the world as we know it.
Bill HollyKittery Point
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republicans show lack of respect after Jackson confirmed
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sending U.S. troops to Ukraine would boost nuclear risk
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Amended housing bill small step toward addressing Maine crisis
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Ivermectin woes on the farm
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Brava to Sen. Collins for supporting Judge Jackson
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.