BIDDEFORD/Waterboro – Adam C. Fecteau, of Biddeford and Waterboro, passed away on March 29, 2022 while working in Baltimore, Md. He was 47 years old.

Adam was born in Biddeford on March 18, 1975 to Donald R. Fecteau and Michelle S. Callahan Fecteau. He graduated from Biddeford High School where he was class president his senior year. He also played hockey and football for the Tigers.

After graduation he earned a diploma in the field of masonry at Southern Maine Community College. He was a self-employed mason and also worked as a mason and carpenter for numerous contractors in southern Maine. Most recently, he was a construction supervisor for Cleanroom Constructors, Inc. and flew across the country to work at various job sites.

Adam was a devoted and loving father to Ashton, Anthony, and Giamae. He cared deeply about his life partner, Amanda Smith. His children were the focus of his life and he was very involved in coaching and supporting youth sports in Sanford where Ashton attends school.

Adam was an avid fan of the Las Vegas Raiders. He made friends wherever he went. His outgoing and friendly outlook was infectious. He always asked people questions to learn more about them and always made a point of trying to relate to them. He had friends from all walks of life and throughout the country. He will be missed by all.

Adam is survived by his parents Donald and Michelle Fecteau of Biddeford; his sons Anthony Smith of Crestview, Fla. and Ashton Smith of Waterboro; his life partner, Amanda Smith and step-daughter Giamae Smith of Waterboro; his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Shawn Lambert of New Gloucester; co-parents Deneiker Smith-McLeod and Scott McLeod of Waterboro; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel on Elm Street in Biddeford on April 12 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Hope Memorial Chapel on April 13 at 11 a.m.

To view Adam’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the

charity of your choice.

