BOCA RATON, Fla. – Anthony Luzin, 85, longtime resident of Chicago (Edison Park) and a Chicago Police officer for 28 years, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Boca Raton, Fla.He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1954 to 1957. In his retirement, he relocated to Scarborough where he made many friends and enjoyed all his new home had to offer. He is survived by his wife, Frances “FJ” (Pianetto) of 58 years; and two children, Anthony (Robin) Luzin Jr. and Christine (John) Massengill; a sister, Diane (Dan) Jursa; FJ’s sister, Marie and her husband Richard Hacker who also was a childhood friend of Tony. He adored his three granddaughters, Mackenzie Luzin, Melissa and Courtney Massengill; and was a fond uncle. “Big Tony” as he was known by many, was an avid fisherman, loved the water and was an excellent handyman. Tony enjoyed his annual trip with his fishing buddies to either Wisconsin or Lac Seul Canada for over 20 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed assisting at Sudzie Autowash in Scarborough, meeting and greeting many from the community. He will be missed by his many friends, extended family and all whom he crossed paths with wherever he lived or traveled. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toYMCA of Southern Maine, Casco Bay Branch,Attn: Scott Krouse,14 Old South Freeport Rd.,Freeport, ME 04032 orConnected Warriors,21301 Powerline Rd.,Suite 106,Boca Raton, FL 33433

Guest Book