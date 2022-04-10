KENNEBUNK and Hyde Park, N.Y. – John J. “Jack” Brinckloe, 91, of Kennebunk and former longtime resident of Hyde Park, N.Y., passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Andre’s Rehabilitation Center in Biddeford peacefully with his family at his side. Jack was born Nov. 4, 1930, in New York, N.Y., the son of Helen Brinckloe, and was a graduate of Fordham Preparatory School, earned his business degree from City College, and earned his Nursing degree from Duchess County Community College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.He met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Jockers, roller skating in New York City, and they married in June of 1954, settling in Hyde Park, N.Y., where they made their home until 2009, when they moved to Kennebunk to be closer to their daughter. He was employed as Nurse Supervisor with Hudson River Psychiatric Center until his retirement in 1985. Active in his community, he was a Lifetime member of the Hyde Park Fire Department, an EMT instructor and he helped bring a Dialysis Center to Poughkeepsie as President of Citizens for Hemodialsys In Dutchess County. After moving to Kennebunk, he became a communicant of St. Martha’s Church, where he served as an usher for several years. Jack was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Brinckloe, who died in 2015. Survivors include his daughter, Jean Anne Brinckloe Betses and her husband David Betses of Kennebunkport; two nieces, Roberta Maureau and her husband Tom of Glendale, N.Y. and Patti Jo Zabrowski and her husband Ken of Beth Page, N.Y.; great-nephews Alexander and Andrew Maureau and their wives Dani and Lisa; and dear friend, Millie Cluff of Kennebunkport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Kennebunk. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jack’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.Should friends desire, memorial contributionsmay be made toThe Dutchess Community College Foundation53 Pendell Rd.Poughkeepsie NY 12601 or Vassar College Office of Advancement,140 College Ave., Box 14,Poughkeepsie, NY 12603for both,reference John’s name.

