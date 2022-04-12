Native activist Barry Dana will discuss his connection to the earth, his work for Native sovereignty, and the relationship between the Wabanaki people and the state of Maine during a conversation April 28 at Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland.

Dana currently lives in Solon and grew up on Indian Island in the Penobscot River, near Old Town. After a youth spent learning from his tribal elders how to hunt, gather, canoe and make baskets. Dana then served as chief of the Penobscot Nation between 2000 and 2004. He is credited with reviving the Katahdin 100, a Native spiritual journey from Indian Island to Katahdin by foot and canoe.

The conversation, “Native Journey: A Conversation with Barry Dana,” will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. and led by Prince Memorial Library Director Thomas Bennett. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required at princememorial.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: