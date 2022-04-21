DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can break and fail.
The recall covers certain F-150 pickups, and Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Also included are F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks from 2020 through 2022.
Ford’s F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the U.S.
The company says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that teeth on the wipers aren’t the right height. That can cause the wiper arms to become stripped. Documents say malfunctioning wiper arms can reduce visibility and increase the risk of a crash.
Dealers will replace both front windshield wiper arms. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 23.
Ford Motor Co. says that as of Feb. 25 it had 754 reports of malfunctioning wiper arms. Some of the trucks were built with higher-torque wiper motors due to the global shortage of computer chips.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Southern Forecaster
Endangered cottontails holding their own after release into Scarborough Marsh
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – David Bemis
-
Local & State
Judge rules that former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling’s landlord can evict him
-
Southern Forecaster
South Portland renews licenses for hotels sheltering homeless
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – John Ayers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.