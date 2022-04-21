BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and did not manage the series finale against Toronto.
Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout. Cora will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms.
