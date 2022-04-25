South Portland police said a vehicle fire shut down both directions of traffic on I-295 on Monday morning.

Robb Couture, the department’s public information officer, said the northbound lane near Exit 4 was still closed as of 10 a.m. The southbound lane was about to reopen. The vehicle fire had been extinguished.

Couture did not have any other details.

This story will be updated.

