South Portland police said a vehicle fire shut down both directions of traffic on I-295 on Monday morning.

Robb Couture, the department’s public information officer, said the northbound lane near Exit 4 was still closed as of 10 a.m. The southbound lane was about to reopen. The vehicle fire had been extinguished.

Couture did not have any other details.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
interstate 295, traffic
Related Stories
Latest Articles