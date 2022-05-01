BRUNSWICK – Well, I’m gone. I knew this would happen. No worries. No regrets. I have been so lucky to have had a life blessed with love, good fortune, a rewarding career.

There is nothing more that I want, and I end my journey April 27, 2022, filled with peace, gratitude, joy and thankfulness. While you will not see my name on any Forbes lists, I consider myself a man of great wealth.

I grew up as part of a large family that was the product of parents devoted to family. My dad whistled us to return home for dinner. My mother cooked a family meal almost every night. We did not touch our forks until my mom ate her first bite. Six kids, each unique, many paths, many memories. Family, yes.

Marine Corps reserves and Hawthorne College (closed now, not because of me) and the teaching in Rhode Island, Thailand and Singapore. Moved to Maine, part of the hippie wave of the mid-’70s. Grounded at Shelter Institute, learned to work with my hands, met scores of amazing people fleeing civilization for a better life. And life was, ironically, so civilized here in Maine. One of my very best decisions.

Resumed public school teaching in the late ’70s, got an advanced degree at USM, began work as an elementary school counselor. This was the perfect fit for me, and I continued through 2014, working in Brunswick, Topsham and Wiscasset. I was, once again, so lucky to have worked with educators, mostly women, who showed profound dedication to their students, families, colleagues. Unless you have worked in schools, it is truly impossible to understand and appreciate the hard work that members of a school community provide. The work is hard, the challenges are many, and the successes are difficult to measure. They come on the faces and embraces of children.

My Riches are Many. I have a daughter, Brae Harley, who has brought meaning to my life. She is courageous, determined, devoted and spirited. She is my greatest gift. My grandson, Mason, – his first cry filled my heart, and he continues to do that every single day. While he may not be able to see me, I will be watching him. And Scott, my fisherman son-in-law, who has taught me so much about life. His ethic, his spirit, and his unyielding humor make me grateful beyond measure.

And my large extended family, spread from coast to coast, border to border. It is not possible to capture the words to express my pride, happiness, love for all of you. Thank you for being who you are, for your own love of family, for your efforts to make the world a place of hope. This large and loving family is my source of hope. Steven, Cookie, Kathy, Rich, Eileen. My sibs and their spouses. How lucky are we, how lucky am I, to have a family that grew, even though we suffered losses, to be closer, more loving, more supportive.

Thanksgiving. For us, borne from loss, sustained through devotion to family. Each year, rekindled. We are privileged in our union, in our love for each other.

Naomi, my bride. Found me, trusted me, loved me, changed my life when I was lost. Reintroduced me to God and the meaning of unconditional love. I could not imagine my life without her. We had many laughs and adventures. While I am leaving before her, I will remain beside her, always, waiting.

Naomi shared her children, James and Katherine. For us, this ‘new family’ journey was one of small steps as we learned about each other, moved forward, deliberately and steadily, finding laughter and celebration along the way. Their world brought me closer to the energy of their lives and lightened my path. So proud of them. So thankful to be their stepdad.

I am looking forward to seeing friends again. The pandemic has put a crimp on that. I’ll look forward to playing some poker with departed members of The Friends of Barry Doughty, playing Scrabble and having a whiskey with Cook, hanging out with my missing family members. I’ll keep my eye on those whom I leave behind. Looking forward to reunions.

Thank you to the Palliative Care Team and CHANS Home Health and Hospice for providing exemplary care to the end of my journey. And, last, Go Sox !

A Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at St Charles Borromeo Church of All Saints Parish at 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

If you wish to make some contribution, consider something that supports a local community, one that enhances the lives of others. Make a difference.

Guest Book