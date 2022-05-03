STANDISH — Taylor Owen singled home Lydia Goodnough in the bottom of the ninth inning as St. Joseph’s beat Rivier 4-3Tuesday in the first round of the GNAC softball tournament.

Goodnough had three hits and Paige Connery had two hits for the Monks (18-16), who will play Johnson & Wales in New Haven, Connecticut, on Thursday in the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

The Monks went ahead 3-1 with three runs in the fifth on an infield single by Ashley Emery and a two-run double by Rebecca Fleming before Rivier (13-25) rallied for runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie it.

Meredith Pence struck out nine, and allowed nine hits and two walks for the complete-game victory.

BASEBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 14, PLYMOUTH STATE 2: Jason Komulainen had three hits with seven RBI as the Huskies ((21-16) handled the Panthers (14-22) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Komulainen hit an RBI double during a four-run third inning, a two-run double in the fourth and a grand slam in a six-run sixth. The Huskies scored their other two runs in the sixth on consecutive bases-loaded walks, and added a pair of runs in the seventh on back-to-back fielder’s choices.

Tom Vesosky had three hits and scored three runs for the Huskies.

Starter Clay Robbins (2-4) allowed two runs and four hits, walked none and struck out five. Lucas Francis pitched the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.

COLBY 5, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 0: Matthew Panker went 2 for 3 with a double to lead the Mules (21-11) over the Pilgrims (22-14) in a regular-season finale at Waterville.

Marcus Forrester and Cole Palmeri drove in two runs apiece for Colby.

Starter Michadel Ciaccio threw six shutout innings, scattering four hits, striking out a pair.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GEORGETOWN: Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions and subtractions for Coach Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas after the worst men’s basketball season in Big East history.

The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak.

Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to one season above .500 during his five in the job, received a public show of support from Athletic Director Lee Reed on March 2.

Akok is a 6-foot-9 forward who was born in Egypt and moved to New Hampshire. He spent the past three years at UConn and averaged 3.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23 games last season, including seven starts.

Other transfers added to Georgetown’s roster ahead of next season include Brandon Murray from LSU, Jay Heath from Arizona State and Primo Spears from Duquesne.

Six Georgetown players have entered the NCAA transfer portal this spring: Don Carey, Collin Holloway, Kobe Clark, Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley. Leading scorer Aminu Mohammed will test the NBA draft waters.