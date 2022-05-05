Several current members of the Supreme Court clearly lied during their confirmation hearings, saying that they believed Roe v. Wade to be “settled law.”
Many of us knew they were obviously lying, but Sen. Susan Collins said she believed them.
Either she was too stupid to see that they were lying, or she thought we were too stupid to see that she was lying when she said she believed them.
The upcoming reversal of Roe v. Wade is on her head. She needs to resign. She may resign in protest, she may resign in embarrassment, she may resign in disgrace or all of the above.
Howard Marshall
Harpswell
