Maine reported 748 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.
The state’s infection rate remains among the highest in the nation although the pace of new cases has slowed this week.
The seven-day average of new cases in Maine is now 651. That’s nearly double the average two weeks ago, but down from last week’s high of 809. It’s too soon to know whether the latest wave of cases has peaked in Maine or just paused. However, other Northeast states have not seen any sustained decrease in case numbers, suggesting the latest omicron subvariants are still spreading at high rates.
Official case reports indicate whether virus transmission is speeding up or slowing down, but they are considered an undercount of actual infections. That’s because so many people now rely on at-home tests that are not included in the officials counts.
The sharp rise in reported cases in the past three weeks and the designation of eight Maine counties as having high transmission levels prompted the Bangor and Portland school districts to reinstate indoor mask mandates. Bangor’s requirement began Monday, while Portland’s will take effect Thursday.
The Maine counties designated as having high levels are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing while indoors in counties with high community levels of transmission. The designations are based on infection rates, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.
Maine had not updated the officials count of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but the number stood at 207 on Tuesday. That’s more than double the number of inpatients three weeks ago.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 252,653 cases and 2,330 deaths.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Westbrook council to reconsider denial of outdoor liquor license for Legion
-
Uncategorized
Westbrook council gives preliminary approval to city, school budgets
-
American Journal
‘Resilient’ Westbrook graduating class pushes through high-stress pandemic years
-
The Forecaster
Forum: No time for complacency when it comes to U.S. politics
-
Lewiston-Auburn
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center to end maternity services
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.