Maine reported 748 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

The state’s infection rate remains among the highest in the nation although the pace of new cases has slowed this week.

The seven-day average of new cases in Maine is now 651. That’s nearly double the average two weeks ago, but down from last week’s high of 809. It’s too soon to know whether the latest wave of cases has peaked in Maine or just paused. However, other Northeast states have not seen any sustained decrease in case numbers, suggesting the latest omicron subvariants are still spreading at high rates.

Official case reports indicate whether virus transmission is speeding up or slowing down, but they are considered an undercount of actual infections. That’s because so many people now rely on at-home tests that are not included in the officials counts.

The sharp rise in reported cases in the past three weeks and the designation of eight Maine counties as having high transmission levels prompted the Bangor and Portland school districts to reinstate indoor mask mandates. Bangor’s requirement began Monday, while Portland’s will take effect Thursday.

The Maine counties designated as having high levels are Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis and Aroostook.

Advertisement

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing while indoors in counties with high community levels of transmission. The designations are based on infection rates, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Maine had not updated the officials count of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, but the number stood at 207 on Tuesday. That’s more than double the number of inpatients three weeks ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 252,653 cases and 2,330 deaths.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: