Terrific Teens

Midcoast native honored as first-generation college student

Jenna Roane, of Brunswick, has been inducted into Worcester, Massachusetts-based College of Holy Cross’ chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, alumni, staff, faculty and administrators.

Roane, class of 2024, was a member and officer of Brunswick High School’s National Honor Society during the 2019-20 school year. During her time in high school, she was also a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and student government as well as several clubs and sports teams. She completed over 500 hours of community service and received the Underclassmen Community Service Award.

Tri-Alpha was founded in 2018 and promotes academic excellence and provides members with opportunities for personal growth, leadership development and community service.

