A group of nearly 80 nonprofits and community organizations are calling on the state to take immediate action to respond to an influx of asylum seeking families into Maine, including opening emergency sites to provide food, shelter and care for urgent medical needs for new arrivals.

In a letter dated Friday, the group said the state is facing a humanitarian crisis with asylum-seeking families continuing to arrive weekly in Portland and the city saying earlier this month it could no longer guarantee housing. “A coordinated, statewide effort is necessary to meet the moment,” the letter says.

The letter is addressed to members of Maine’s congressional delegation, Gov. Janet Mills, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and other elected officials. The organizations that signed the letter include the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, the ACLU of Maine, Catholic Charities of Maine’s Refugee and Immigration Services and 76 other nonprofits and organizations.

The group lists coordinated action from the state as its highest priority. Their recommendations include immediately opening emergency sites to provide shelter, food and urgent medical care; the establishment of a task force to coordinate services to asylum seekers; and human and financial resources for the city of Portland.

The group also recommends that the state seek best practices from other states that serve asylum seekers and establish a permanent state office to assist in the resettlement of asylum seekers and other underserved populations.

Lindsay Crete, a spokesperson for Mills, said in an email Monday the governor’s office had received the letter and will be reviewing and considering the recommendations.

In her recent budget change package, Crete said the governor allocated $22 million to create an emergency housing relief fund at MaineHousing to address homelessness, including by providing rental assistance or appropriate housing for people staying in hotels. The supplemental budget also includes $750,000 in grant funding through the Department of Health and Human Services intended for community organizations to support the delivery of wrap-around services.

In addition, Crete said the governor has directed Greg Payne, her senior housing advisor, and Maine DHHS to work closely with MaineHousing, Portland city officials and other municipalities to ensure that existing resources are maximized and services coordinated across municipalities.

“The administration will remain engaged with the City of Portland, the Legislature and Maine’s Congressional delegation moving forward,” Crete said.

