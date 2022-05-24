Grace Green 1929 – 2022 ORLANDO, Fla. – Grace Green of St. Cloud, Fla., passed away unexpectedly from complications of a stroke she had on Mother’s Day. She passed away May 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. with her son and daughter by her side. She was 92. Grace was born on July 6, 1929 to Harry and Freda Lowery in Brunswick. She was known as “Babe” by her husband and family. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947 after which she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland. She joined her high school sweetheart, Bob Green of Orr’s Island, in Biloxi, Miss. where he was stationed in the Air Force. They married there in 1948 and from Bilioxi, Miss., they went to Anchorage, Alaska, which they both loved. When Bob’s enlistment ended in 1956 they started their journey back to Maine towing a 21 foot trailer with a station wagon, losing their brakes going over the Canadian Rockies. They adopted two boys in Edmonton, Alberta Canada along the way and continued on to Bailey Island, which they made their home. They lived in that trailer for five or more years before building a new home on the property and adopting a daughter to complete their family. Eventually they would move to Bob’s childhood home on Orr’s Island. Grace was a Red Cross swimming instructor and taught many of the local children how to swim, alternating days between Cundy’s Harbor and Bailey Island. She was a mail carrier for Bailey and Orr’s Island and a writer for the Brunswick Record. She worked the graveyard shift as a psychiatric nurse at Midcoast Hospital for 35-plus years which she found very rewarding and where she developed close, life long bonds with her co-workers. When Grace retired, her husband an avid golfer since youth, taught “Babe” the game. They had many happy years in Maine and Florida playing golf and spending time with family and friends. A few years after her husband passed away Grace decided to live full time in Florida and come back to Maine for periodic visits, coming up as recently as last summer. She lived independently with her dog and two cats up until the end. Her daughter and son-in-law relocated and moved two houses away to keep an eye on her. She went swimming alone only days before her passing, breaking the rules set by her family and somehow avoiding detection on a high tech surveillance system. Grace was a humble woman who was so easily pleased. She saw people and things as exceptional where most would see mediocrity at best. She was not a complainer and most everything was good enough for her. However when it came to her family, patients and friends she was a fierce advocate when she thought someone was wronged. Above all she was a woman who deeply loved her children. A sacrifice that she would not make for them was nonexistent. Grace’s beautiful laugh and smile will be sadly missed by the many who loved her. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob; son, Rock; and sisters, Peggy Lavallee and Marietta Jones. She is survived by her son, Kirk, her daughter, Sandra Shoenke and her husband George, her stepdaughter, Jeanne Shoenke; and her sister, Beth Laseter; along with many nieces and nephews. Grace did not want a service. Should friends desire, any memorial contributions may be made to The Orr’s Island Cemetery Association P.O. Box 232 Orr’s Island, ME 04066

