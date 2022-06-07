I championed faculty-shared governance in the University of Maine System for 25 years, too often in the face of incompetent, irresponsible or corrupt administrators, and too often rewarded with abuse and/or denial of redress.

Yes, as the incoming trustees’ chair observes in a May 28 column, the seven campuses must be “sustainable” and “successfully serve students.” Cancelling much of the liberal arts foundation for successful future teachers at Farmington and the highly beneficial graduate American Studies program at USM, declaring USM a “metropolitan” university, a contradiction in terms, and again breaching the demands of faculty-shared governance do not serve those objectives.

If the trustees can find over $700,000 to pay someone for not working, why could they not have continued funding these programs – and, if necessary, gone to the Legislature, awash in revenue surpluses, for help?

Those responsible for these failures should resign or be removed.

William H. Slavick

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: