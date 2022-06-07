I championed faculty-shared governance in the University of Maine System for 25 years, too often in the face of incompetent, irresponsible or corrupt administrators, and too often rewarded with abuse and/or denial of redress.
Yes, as the incoming trustees’ chair observes in a May 28 column, the seven campuses must be “sustainable” and “successfully serve students.” Cancelling much of the liberal arts foundation for successful future teachers at Farmington and the highly beneficial graduate American Studies program at USM, declaring USM a “metropolitan” university, a contradiction in terms, and again breaching the demands of faculty-shared governance do not serve those objectives.
If the trustees can find over $700,000 to pay someone for not working, why could they not have continued funding these programs – and, if necessary, gone to the Legislature, awash in revenue surpluses, for help?
Those responsible for these failures should resign or be removed.
William H. Slavick
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.