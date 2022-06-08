Over the past six years, North Yarmouth has endured a group of residents with an agenda to turn the quiet nature of a rural area into an urban center. That sparked a referendum to limit building permits so the town can attempt to slow growth, “catch its breath,” and figure out how we want to proceed going forward.

The group that opposed this referendum lost and decided to run for the select board in hopes of reversing the outcome. They have no plan, no platform and cannot answer pertinent questions. There are three open seats and four candidates with the knowledge, expertise and business background to move this town forward.

Vote for Kevin Robinson for the 1-year seat. Vote for Paul Whitmarsh, David Reed or Jim Moulton for the 3-year seats. These four will preserve the rural character of North Yarmouth, while keeping seniors, taxes and development as their priorities.

Bill Young

North Yarmouth

