There’s a disturbing metaphor churning in my head these days. It has to do with our current political situation in general, and the upcoming elections in particular.

I feel as if the “family” of our country is caught in a cycle of domestic violence. The “Dad Party” Republicans have gone off the rails: more unhinged paranoid vitriol, more threats and blaming, more AR-15’s despite the horrific and senseless agony they inflict. And the “Mom” party Democrats are standing aside, wringing their hands, trying to appease, trying to reason with insanity, seemingly helpless in the face of a force bent on destroying our country.

Lots of us were parented or grandparented by “The Greatest Generation.” Are we going to be the generation that stands by and loses all that they fought and died for? The only thing that stops a bad guy with a vote is an overwhelming number of good guys with votes.

If you care about our democracy and don’t want to live under the slow motion horror of a fascist state – get out and vote while you still can. Get out and vote – no matter what dysfunctional “Dad” throws at us.

Kym Dakin

Yarmouth

