I’m a lifelong Democrat. The fact that Jackie Sartoris thinks being a lifelong Democrat is reason enough to vote for her for Cumberland County district attorney doesn’t give me a lot of confidence in her ability to think deeply about complicated issues. People engage with the district attorney on the worst days of their lives. They deserve to be seen and heard by someone who has their best interests at heart, who is not constrained by rigid ways of thinking or views the ability to change as weakness.

To make Jonathan Sahrbeck’s former membership in the Republican Party the centerpiece of her campaign, Sartoris has chosen to emphasize partisanship over policy. I’m more interested in the gains the current DA has made in reducing incarceration and recidivism rates and the collaborations he has forged with community partners to tackle the underlying causes of crime than I am in his past party affiliation.

Helen Pelletier

Portland

