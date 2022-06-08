I have found myself shocked, on an almost daily basis, by events happening in our country. And when we experience yet another heartbreaking, senseless school shooting, I must ask:

• When did it become OK that nothing changes after multiple mass shootings?

• When did it become OK that over 20 million AR-15-style rifles are privately owned in the United States?

• When did it become OK that children are trained in “active shooter drills?” Or that we even consider asking teachers to be armed?

• When did it become OK for our legislators to do nothing about gun violence, or for that matter to stop legislating?

• When did it become OK to take away women’s right to choose what is best for them and their families? Republicans call for the “right to life” of the unborn, but are unwilling to enact commonsense gun laws to protect children or affordable childcare or paid family leave to nurture and support them.

• When did it become OK for proven science to be a point for debate?

• When did it become OK to try and overturn a free and fair election or to deny access to the ballot box?

Almost every day, a new reason to say: “This is not OK”! Neither is it OK to declare the midterms a done deal – that the Republicans will win back the House and Senate. Because with each of our votes, we can say: “This is not OK”!

Marcy Leger

Bath

