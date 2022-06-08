If you are concerned about the direction Maine is heading when it comes to education, our economy and respect for the rule of law, I urge you to vote for Barbara Bagshaw, House District 106 of Windham, on June 14.

She has a lifetime of experience serving others that includes teaching, humanitarian efforts around the world, and community services locally in Maine.

She is a supporter of local businesses, advocate for parental rights in education, committed to protecting individual liberties and guarding against government overreach.

I believe Barbara will be a strong, compassionate and effective voice for District 106.

Rev. Jim and Susan Duran
Westbrook

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles