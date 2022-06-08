If you are concerned about the direction Maine is heading when it comes to education, our economy and respect for the rule of law, I urge you to vote for Barbara Bagshaw, House District 106 of Windham, on June 14.
She has a lifetime of experience serving others that includes teaching, humanitarian efforts around the world, and community services locally in Maine.
She is a supporter of local businesses, advocate for parental rights in education, committed to protecting individual liberties and guarding against government overreach.
I believe Barbara will be a strong, compassionate and effective voice for District 106.
Rev. Jim and Susan Duran
Westbrook
