COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up slightly in Maine on Sunday, though the overall downward trend appeared to hold steady.

There were 135 hospitalized patients statewide on Sunday, including 20 people in critical care and 10 on ventilators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The total was up from 132 hospitalizations Saturday, but down from 169 on June 5.

The state does not typically release the number of new daily cases on Sundays and Mondays.

The recent drop in hospitalizations follows a steady decline in new daily cases over the past three weeks as Maine’s infection rate has fallen from the highest in the nation to below the national average. The Maine CDC reported 220 new cases on Saturday, bringing the seven-day average down to 248 new cases per day. The state was reporting an average of more than 800 new cases a day in early May.

Maine’s positive testing rate and wastewater testing data also indicate that virus transmission has declined since mid-May.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 266,105 cases and 2,403 deaths.

