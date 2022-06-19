SOUTH PORTLAND – Eric Edward Coyne, 27, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 12, 2022 after a 10-year courageous battle with Bipolar 1 Disorder.

Eric was a gentle, kind, compassionate, handsome young man who enjoyed hiking Pleasant Mountain, cooking chicken parmesan, drawing, cruising in the jeep blasting tunes, watching his Uncle Eddie’s band, and most recently fishing for stripers at Higgins Beach. He loved animals and especially the family pet bunny, Pumpkin. Having many local relatives, his childhood was full of birthday parties, beach days at Higgins, and holidays with his cousins and caring grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Growing up in Cumberland, Eric attended Mable Wilson Elementary where his 2nd grade teacher sparked his reading interest. This occurred around the time of the early Harry Potter books. Eric would get the new edition and go to his room and start reading, only coming out for meals until he finished the book. From there, his reading interests expanded, and he read hundreds of books.

Eric played soccer, basketball, and baseball and was the little league homerun king. In 5th grade he was inspired to play football by the high school coach. That recommendation put Eric in his element where he thrived and built wonderful memories. By his freshman year in high school, he started varsity playing both offense and defense. He loved the Greely football family especially his coaches and teammates. Although football became his favorite sport to play, as an adult, he became an avid soccer fan and a loyal Liverpool FC supporter. He enjoyed watching games with his brothers, sister, and father. Furthermore, Eric’s football career morphed into a love of watching UFC, he enjoyed Saturday nights watching fights and rooting on his favorite fighters with his siblings.

Most importantly, Eric loved his family. He cherished his close bond with his siblings and attended all their important life events. He loved to cheer them on in the stands at their games followed by some kind, brotherly advice. He enjoyed our family basketball games where he would school us either by his impressive three pointer or his dominant rebounding. He had fond memories of trips to Florida, even the challenging ones by car that we continued to laugh about even this past week.

He worked multiple jobs over the years including his mother’s gardening business, but his favorite by far was helping a family friend build his house on Forest Lake. He loved the time spent learning various carpentry and plumbing skills and building good memories with a truly special individual. Eric was always appreciative of the many teachers, coaches. health professionals, and friends who helped him throughout his life.

Eric is sadly missed by his mother, Carmen Haggerty, father, Kevin Coyne and partner Laurie Martens; brothers Jonathan and Liam, little sister, Julianne; grandmother, Julie Haggerty; aunts, and uncles Faith and Edward Haggerty, Richard Haggerty, Gin Gedney and Eddie Coyne, Peter Coyne and Jason Andrews; loving cousins; and many dear friends.

Eric was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard Haggerty and grandparents Nancy and Edward Coyne; aunt, Judy Coyne and uncle, Martin Coyne.

A celebration of Eric’s life will be held Saturday June 25 at the Higgins Beach Club House, 49 Greenwood Ave., Scarborough from 12-4 p.m.

To share memories of Eric, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visitwwwcoastalcremationservices.com

In lieu of flowers contributions in Eric’s memory may be made to

NAMI Maine (National Alliance on Mental Illness),

52 Water St.,

Hallowell, ME 04347

