KENNEBUNK – Bill Hennig passed peacefully to the Lord on June 10, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents William E. and Margret (Alpers) Hennig; and his beloved wife, Carol (Perron) Hennig.

He is survived by his two children, Suzanne of Kennebunk, and David and his wife Alison (Martin) of Gardnerville, Nev.; his two grandchildren, April Karras and her husband Angelo of Wilton, Conn., and Todd Hennig of Las Vegas, Nev. He is also survived by his two deeply cherished great-grandchildren, Lulu and Theo Karras of Wilton, Conn.

Bill was a gentle, thoughtful and caring man who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Friends and family are invited to his funeral service at 1 p.m., Monday, June 20 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To read his full obituary or to share a memory and leave a message of condolence, please visit Bill’s Book of Memories page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the

Mission Fund at South Congregational Church,

P.O. Box 414,

Kennebunkport, ME 04046

﻿

Guest Book