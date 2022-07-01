Portland police arrested a man they say was responsible for several carjackings Friday morning.

The suspect was wearing all-black clothing and dark sunglasses and was missing one or both of his shoes when he allegedly forced a motorist out of a black Honda Civic near 1455 Congress St. and sped away around 10:15 a.m.

The man was armed with an unidentified sharp object, and one person was injured in one of the incidents and suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police took the suspect into custody by 1 p.m. after warning the public not to approach him if they saw him.

Portland police spokesman David Singer said he did not know how many incidents in total occurred. He said more information will be released Friday afternoon.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: