Brunswick history tour to examine conflict and community at the Cathance Mill
The next Pejepscot History Center Walking Tour, “Conflict and Community: The Cathance Mill, 1760-1790,” is July 31 at 1:30 p.m. and led by James Tanzer. Pictured here is The Trenton Flint & Spar Co. Mill and office on the Cathance River, Topsham, as seen Aug. 22, 1890. This photograph was taken by one of Pejepscot History Center’s founders and Brunswick hardware store owner John Furbish. According to his handwritten note on the back, it was “my first attempt at picture taking.” This walking tour travels more than a century back in time from the river and mills Furbish knew. Against the backdrop of the Cathance, learn the stories of the people – both enslaved and free – who lived and labored around the double-sawmill at the “head of the tide” in the last half of the 18th century. Hear how petty infighting, unspeakable loss, deep-seated resilience, and quiet grace marked the lives of those who called this place home. The tour is limited to 20 people. The starting point is Head of Tide Park, 235 Cathance Road, Topsham. General admission: $12, PHC members: $8. Advance registration required by Saturday, July 30 at noon at phc-walking-cathancemill.eventbrite.com or by calling (207) 729-6606. Contributed photo via Pejepscot History Center