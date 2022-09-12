RANGELEY PLANTATION — A New York man drowned Saturday at Mooselookmeguntic Lake after he told his wife he was going to take a swim, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Deputy Alan Elmes responded to the incident at Bemis Road reported at about 2:06 p.m. in Rangeley Plantation.

When the wife of Eric Werthman, 81, of Glenford, New York, went down to the lake she found him face down in the water, Nichols said.

The wife pulled him to shore and was doing CPR. When emergency crews arrived they tried to revive him but it was not successful, he said.

“It was an accidental drowning,” Nichols said.

The couple was in Maine for vacation.

Departments assisting Elmes included Rangeley Police and Fire Rescue, and Maine Warden Service.

