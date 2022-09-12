Portland Mayor Kate Snyder won’t seek reelection in 2023.

It’s a decision she said she decided to make public Monday because of the pending November elections. Snyder said she wants voters to know how her plans fit in with the proposed changes to the structure of city government.

“The reason I’m sharing this information right now is the significant change we face on the November ballot with regards to the governance structure,” Snyder said. “Me taking a vocal position on that change is not steeped in self-interest.”

Snyder, who was elected in 2019, said she has gotten feedback suggesting she is opposed to the Portland Charter Commission’s call for an executive mayor because of her own interests in running for reelection.

“That’s not the case,” Snyder said.

The mayor said she sent an email to the City Council on Monday notifying them of her intentions.

Snyder has voiced opposition to the charter commission’s proposal and has said it wouldn’t be the right fit for the city. The proposal, which will go to voters Nov. 8, seeks to create an executive mayor who would no longer be a member of the City Council and who would have enhanced authorities, including the ability to veto council ordinances and nominate department heads.

