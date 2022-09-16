Portland police continue to investigate an Old Port shooting that seriously wounded two people early Monday morning.

Maj. Robert Martin said Friday that he had no new information to share on the shooting. Police have not said if they have identified a suspect and have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The shooting occurred on the sidewalk outside The Drink Exchange, a bar at 43 Wharf St. Two officers on foot patrol heard gunfire before 1 a.m. and found a 34-year-old man who had been shot several times, police said. The second victim, a 22-year-old woman, collapsed at the corner of Fore and Union streets.

Both victims were taken to Maine Medical Center and were listed in stable condition earlier in the week. Martin said he was told the woman has since been released, but did not have any information on the man’s condition.

The shooting came amid a spike in violent crime in the city. So far this year, there have been 17 stabbings in Portland, a 31 percent increase from the same time last year. Gun violence has more than doubled from this time in 2021. Before Monday, there had been 42 shootings that resulted in seven victims, two deaths and four arrests, according to police department statistics.

