Goodwin S. Steele 1936 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Goodwin S. “Goodie” Steele, 85, of Brunswick, formerly of West Bath, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Midcoast Senior Health Center. Goodie was born in Millbridge, Maine on Oct. 18, 1936, to Sewall and Ruth Steele. He was educated in Bath schools. On Oct. 25, 1969, he married Doris (Alexander) Patterson. They spent their 52 years together in the Bath area and at their home on the New Meadows River in West Bath. Goodie worked for many years at Robinhood Marina as a skilled carpenter. He later ventured out on his own as a masonry contractor. Though legally blind since childhood, Goodie proved to be an excellent craftsman, retiring in the late 1990s. He was a quiet man with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. He was predeceased by his wife in 2020, and by a brother and four sisters. Goodie is survived by his sister, Winifred Peabody of Jonesport; his daughter, Lorraine Starkey and husband William of Cheasapeake, Va., along with five stepsons, Stephen Costedio and wife Sharon of Rotonda West, Fla., James Costedio and partner Julie Ellis of Dexter, Mark Patterson and wife Laura, of Big Rock, Tenn., Matthew Patterson and his wife Susan, of Woolwich, and Jeffrey Patterson and his wife Lise, of Lewiston. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Goodie’s family thanks the staff at Midcoast Senior Health Center for the extremely loving, compassionate and professional care they provided to both Goodie and Doris (Dottie). A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Maple Grove Cemetery on Oak Grove Avenue in Bath. A reception will be held following the service at 176 Montsweag Road, Woolwich.

