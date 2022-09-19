I had the privilege of serving on the Falmouth Town Council with Teresa Pierce and enthusiastically support her candidacy to serve in the Maine Senate.

As chair of the council, Teresa was always well-prepared, thoughtful, and, most importantly, fair as we grappled with budgets, guiding development in town and supporting Falmouth’s teachers, fire department and police force, and municipal employees in providing consistently excellent service.

As a member of the Maine House of Representatives, where she most recently served as chair of the Appropriations Committee, Teresa brought those same qualities to a forum that is a little more partisan than the Town Council. Most importantly, that quality of fairness, of not only being willing to listen to but also actively seeking out opinions on issues that might differ with hers, allowed her to develop a budget that had true bipartisan support. Teresa will bring those same qualities with her to the Maine Senate.

Sean Mahoney

Falmouth

