Helmut Ludwig “Bud” Heuer 1941 – 2022 BATH – Bud Heuer, 80, of Bath, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 after a long bout with cancer. He was the son of Helmut Wolfgang Heuer and Charlotte Krembel. Bud grew up and attended high school in Detroit, Mich. He worked in his uncle’s metal shop before serving in the U.S. Navy. He said his four-year tour of duty gave him the opportunity to see areas of the world he would never have seen. While stationed in Newport, R.I., he met his first wife, Judith Anne Silver. They married in Bath in 1962. He became a dad, too, and was greatly loved by his children, Corrina, Catherine, Robert, and Holly. Bud worked at Bath Memorial Hospital before he was hired by Bath Iron Works. He enjoyed working as a sandblaster and later as Supervisor of the department. He worked at BIW for 39 years before retiring in 2005. In 2005, his wife Judith died after a long illness. In 2006, Bud married Linda Olson. Bud enjoyed 16 good years of marriage to his surviving wife and best friend, Linda. He was a devout follower of Jesus and attended area churches. He greatly enjoyed football season and the NE Patriots, and playing cards with his wife and her son Kevin. He loved having dinner and playing cribbage at Rena and husband Rick’s house on Wednesday nights. Bud was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting deer and duck and fishing but, perhaps even more, he loved imparting his knowledge and skills to others. Following retirement, he became passionate about birdwatching, routinely submitting his photos and research information to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and ranking number one among the top 100 ebirders. Bud will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bud is survived by his wife, Linda Olson; and his children Corrinna Grover (Rick) of Bath, Katherine Heuer of Bath, Robert Heuer (Beth) of Sabattus, and Holly Heuer of Van Buren. Bud had 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who affectionately called him “Bumpy”. He also enjoyed spending time with Linda’s sons Kent, Kevin and Tim, and grandchildren Lincoln and Justin. Bud has requested that there be no formal funeral services. He would like to be remembered just as he was by those he loved.

