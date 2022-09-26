A shorter-than-average menstrual cycle – 25 days or fewer between periods – might predict early onset of menopause and more menopausal symptoms, including more severe issues, according to research published in the journal Menopause.

Researchers found that, as women approached menopause in midlife, those with short cycles were more likely to have sleep problems, heart discomfort, depression, and physical or mental exhaustion than those whose menstrual cycles were closer to either a normal or longer length (26 to 34 days from the first day of one period to the first day of the next). The findings were based on data from 634 women who were tracked for nearly two decades.

The menstrual cycle prepares the body for possible pregnancy. Most often, menstruation starts between ages 11 and 14. Periods generally last from three to five days, but the cycle might be regular (the same length each month) or irregular, painful or pain-free, and with light or heavy bleeding.

It also might be consistent or varying from month to month. Menstrual cycles tend to get shorter with age. Menopause occurs when periods have stopped permanently and pregnancy is no longer possible. This does not occur suddenly but rather over several years in a transition known as perimenopause. It is then that women experience symptoms that often include hot flashes and mood swings.

Among U.S. women, perimenopause lasts an average of four years, and the average age for reaching menopause is 52, according to the federal Office on Women’s Health.

