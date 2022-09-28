All three candidates for governor will take the stage Tuesday at the Franco Center in Lewiston for the first in a series of debates before the Nov. 8 election.

The Portland Press Herald and Maine Public are sponsoring the event, which begins at 8 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. You can watch a livestream at pressherald.com.

Do you have a question you’d like us to ask? Send it to [email protected].

Maine Public’s Jennifer Rooks will moderate the debate. Journalists Penelope Overton of the Press Herald and Steve Mistler of Maine Public will ask questions of the candidates.

Press Herald reporters Eric Russell and Colin Woodard will be fact checking and posting commentary during the debate on the Press Herald’s Twitter feed.

Press Herald reporter Randy Billings will be covering the debate for pressherald.com.