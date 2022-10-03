Portland is seeking public feedback on its food truck pilot program on the Eastern Prom as the first season of trucks being moved to a parking lot on Cutter Street draws to a close.

The city launched two surveys Monday — one for the public and one for food truck operators — in an effort to gain insight into how well the pilot program worked. City Manager Danielle West is expected to bring draft recommendations to the Parks Commission and City Council committees after the surveys close Oct. 14 and will then issue a final decision on the future of the program.

“At this point we’ve already gotten a lot of feedback,” said city spokesperson Jessica Grondin. The surveys launched Monday morning, and as of 4:30 p.m. Grondin said more than 540 people had filled it out.

She said it’s still early to say how effective the program was and what next steps the city is considering. “We haven’t reviewed all of our own findings yet and I think we’re really waiting to review all the feedback we’ve received so far until the two surveys are done,” Grondin said.

The program launched June 15 as part of an effort by the city to better manage trash, parking and pedestrian safety concerns on the roadway.

Just one truck was parked Monday in the space designated for food trucks in the middle lot on Cutter Street.

Cameron Gardner, co-owner of Falafel Mafia, said he’s been disappointed with the pilot. “It hasn’t gone well,” Gardner said. “The only reason I’m here today is because I hadn’t booked any events.”

Gardner said his sales are down 30 to 40 percent compared to last year. He said business was slightly better over the summer during the height of the tourism season, but that overall the new location doesn’t have the same visibility and accessibility.

“If you look up there, there’s people going for walks and every car driving by sees the food trucks,” Gardner said, gesturing from his spot in the middle parking lot to the prom roadway. “People are thinking, ‘I can stop. I can park right here and grab a bite.’ We don’t have that down here.”

