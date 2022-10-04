Where do gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage stand when it comes to long-term care? We have an aging population, with families struggling to absorb the cost of care. Most Mainers wish to remain in their own homes and communities as they age, but many cannot because of the lack of local services and supports.

Many long-term care facilities in Maine have shut down in recent years. A long-term care plan helps those who are aging, but it also benefits the entire family. I left my teaching job to assist my brother’s family. I moved in with him to take care of their toddler while he and his wife tended their very sick infant, who needed treatment in another state for a year. Soon after, I helped care for my mother, and then my sister with her children, when her husband was shot in the line of duty.

Since then, I’ve heard similar stories. I am one of the lucky ones who could help when my family needed me, but what about Maine families who aren’t as lucky? What are their options?

We have a long-term care system that relies on family members to provide care for our aging loved ones. It is a crazy patchwork quilt of services. We must do better.

I hope my fellow Maine voters will ask the gubernatorial candidates where they stand on long-term care. It won’t be long before each of us needs it, so, let’s ask these tough questions of our candidates right now.

Star Pelsue

advocacy volunteer, AARP Maine

Portland

